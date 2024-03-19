News & Insights

China plans to increase efforts to attract and use foreign investments

March 19, 2024 — 05:18 am EDT

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China state council on Tuesday announced a plan to raise efforts to attract foreign investment, including expanding market access and relaxing the rules for overseas investors.

China will expand the scope of foreign financial institutions' participation in the domestic bond market and carry out pilot projects to relax requirements for foreign investment access in certain fields, including tech innovation, the plan issued by the cabinet showed. It will also expand access for foreign financial institutions to the banking and insurance sector.

