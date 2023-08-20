China plans subsidies for fertilisers, pesticides in north - state media

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's Finance Ministry has arranged for a one-time subsidy fund of 2.4 billion yuan ($329.67 million) for fertilisers and pesticides for corn and soybeans in key northern areas of the country, state media said.

($1 = 7.2800 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.