China plans subsidies for fertilisers, pesticides in north - state media

August 20, 2023 — 08:37 pm EDT

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's Finance Ministry has arranged for a one-time subsidy fund of 2.4 billion yuan ($329.67 million) for fertilisers and pesticides for corn and soybeans in key northern areas of the country, state media said.

($1 = 7.2800 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

