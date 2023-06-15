China plans new spending drive, other stimulus to revive flagging economy- WSJ

June 15 (Reuters) - China is planning major steps to revive its flagging economy including the possibility of billions of dollars in new infrastructure spending and looser rules to encourage property investors to buy more homes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

As part of the stimulus efforts, Beijing is considering issuing roughly one trillion yuan ($140 billion), in special treasury bonds to help indebted local governments and boost business confidence, the paper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

($1 = 7.1310 Chinese yuan renminbi)

