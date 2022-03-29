HUYA

China plans new restrictions for its live-streaming sector - WSJ

Baranjot Kaur Reuters
China is planning new curbs on the country's $30 billion live-streaming industry, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Chinese authorities are drafting new regulations to cap internet users' daily monetary spending on digital tipping, according to the report.

HUYA

