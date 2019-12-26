Commodities

China plans major infrastructure investments in 2020 - state media

Beijing Monitoring Desk Reuters
BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China plans 800 billion yuan ($114.38 billion) in railway investment, 1.8 trillion yuan in highway and waterway investment and 90 billion yuan in civil aviation investment in 2020, state radio said on Thursday citing Minister of Transport Li Xiaopeng as saying.

($1 = 6.9940 Chinese yuan)

