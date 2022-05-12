China plans forum with private sector firms to boost digital space - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Sneha Bhowmik Reuters
Published

China's political advisory body plans to host a forum next week with some private sector firms including Baidu Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as investors await any hints of Beijing reducing its clampdown on the tech industry.

May 12 (Reuters) - China's political advisory body plans to host a forum next week with some private sector firms including Baidu Inc 9888.HK, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as investors await any hints of Beijing reducing its clampdown on the tech industry.

President Xi Jinping's top economic aide, Vice Premier Liu He, may also attend the conference which will be hosted by the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the report added.

Other attendees include officials from government agencies such as the Cyberspace Administration of China and business executives including Baidu founder Robin Li, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

The State Council Information Office and Baidu did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's technology sector is smarting from a year-long regulatory crackdown, which has upended once-common industry practices and wiped millions of dollars off share prices.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters