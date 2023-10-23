News & Insights

China plans financial policy conference for next week - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

October 23, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Gursimran Kaur for Reuters ->

Oct 23 (Reuters) - China plans to convene a key financial policy gathering which takes place once every five years early next week to prevent risks and set medium-term priorities, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

State leaders, regulators and top bankers will gather at the closed-door national financial work conference in Beijing on Oct. 30 and 31, the report said, adding that officials led by President Xi Jinping would focus on resolving financial risks, including the property crisis and the spiraling debt at local government financing vehicles.

China's National Administration of Financial Regulation could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.