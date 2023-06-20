News & Insights

China plans a new military training facility in Cuba- WSJ

June 20, 2023 — 12:15 am EDT

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - China and Cuba are negotiating to establish a new joint military training facility on the island, sparking alarm in the U.S. that it could lead to the stationing of Chinese troops and other security operations just 100 miles off Florida's coast, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday citing current and former U.S officials.

