China plan to restore sector liquidity boosts property stocks

HONG KONG, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Chinese property stocks soared on Monday as the market cheered an aggressive plan outlined by Chinese regulators to shore up liquidity inthe embattled sector, with the sub-index surging close to a two-month high in early trading.

The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI gained 15%, while top property developers Country Garden 2007.HKsoared 33%, narrowing gains after rallying as much as 52% to the highest since July 27.

Longfor Group 0960.HK, Agile Group 3383.HK, R&F Properties 2777.HK, Logan Group 3380.HK and KWG Group 1813.HK all jumped almost 30%.

Two sources told Reuters a notice to financial institutions from the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) outlined 16 steps to support the industry, including loan repayment extensions, in a major push to ease a deep liquidity crunch that has plagued the property sector since mid-2020.

"We view the PBOC & CBIRC policy could be a game-changer for being the first comprehensive supportive policy from central authorities, unlike previous piecemeal steps," Citi said in a note on Monday, describing the package as "soaking rain after a long draught".

