China Pipe Group Unveils Board Structure and Leadership

November 04, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

China Pipe Group Limited (HK:0380) has released an update.

China Pipe Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including key roles such as Mr. Lai Fulin as Chairman and Mr. Yu Ben Ansheng as CEO. The company’s board also includes several independent non-executive directors, ensuring diverse oversight. Additionally, the board is structured into three committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—highlighting a robust governance framework.

