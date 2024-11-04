China Pipe Group Unveils Board Structure and Leadership

China Pipe Group Limited (HK:0380) has released an update.

China Pipe Group Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including key roles such as Mr. Lai Fulin as Chairman and Mr. Yu Ben Ansheng as CEO. The company’s board also includes several independent non-executive directors, ensuring diverse oversight. Additionally, the board is structured into three committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—highlighting a robust governance framework.

For further insights into HK:0380 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.