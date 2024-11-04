News & Insights

China Pipe Group Announces Board Leadership Changes

November 04, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

China Pipe Group Limited (HK:0380) has released an update.

China Pipe Group Limited has announced significant changes in its board, with Mr. Alan Lai resigning from his roles due to personal reasons. Mr. Andy Lai is stepping up as the new chairman, while also joining the Remuneration Committee and leading the Nomination Committee. These changes are effective from November 4, 2024, aiming to ensure seamless leadership transition within the company.

