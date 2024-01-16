News & Insights

China Ping An Bank names 41 property firms in funding support list -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

January 16, 2024 — 12:28 am EST

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chinese lender Ping An Bank 000001.SZ has put 41 firms on a list of developers eligible for its funding support, marking the latest move aimed at reviving the nation’s crisis-hit property sector, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Ping An Bank decided to adjust criteria related to extending credit lines in order to meet builders' reasonable funding demand, a task set out in a major annual government economic conference last month, the report said, adding that these changes involve areas including risk assessment and approval procedures.

The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said builders Ping An Bank named in the list include state-backed and private sector companies, including Longfor Group Holdings Ltd 0960.HK and China Vanke Co 000002.SZ, adding that the Chinese lender distributed the list to its departments and branches earlier this month. It said other lenders may follow Ping An Bank's example.

Ping An Bank, a unit of Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd 601318.SS, Longfor Group and China Vanke did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

China's property sector has been grappling with a liquidity crisis since mid-2021, with major developers defaulting on or delaying debt payments as they struggle to sell apartments and raise funds, weighing on the growth of the world's second-biggest economy.

Last week, the country's housing ministry and financial regulator asked local governments to better coordinate with financial institutions to provide financing support to real estate projects in an effort to support the ailing housing sector.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.