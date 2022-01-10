China, Philippines suspend beef imports from Canada after BSE case - Canadian official

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 10 (Reuters) - China and the Philippines have suspended imports of Canadian beef due to Canada's detection in December of a cow infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), a spokesperson for Canada's agriculture department said on Monday.

The moves follow an import suspension by South Korea last month, after Canada reported its first BSE case in six years.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg)

