China, Philippines suspend beef imports from Canada after BSE case - Canadian official

Rod Nickel Reuters
China and the Philippines have suspended imports of Canadian beef due to Canada's detection in December of a cow infected with bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), a spokesperson for Canada's agriculture department said on Monday.

The moves follow an import suspension by South Korea last month, after Canada reported its first BSE case in six years.

