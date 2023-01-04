China, Philippines agree on direct communication channel on South China Sea

January 04, 2023 — 08:24 pm EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China and the Philippines have agreed to set up direct communication channels on the South China Sea and handle disputes peacefully, both countries said in a joint communique released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The nations reaffirmed the importance of maintaining and promoting regional peace and stability as well as freedom of navigation and overflight there.

Both have also agreed to further develop bilateral trade aimed at restoring and surpassing the pre-pandemic trade volume.

