China phases out use of counter-cyclical factor in yuan fixing - forex system

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's foreign exchange trade system said on Tuesday that contributing banks have gradually phased out use of the counter-cyclical factor in the formula that fixes the yuan's daily midpoint against the dollar.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System said in a statement it would change the price adjustment model of the central parity rate of the yuan versus the dollar in a move aimed at promoting transparency and efficiency.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that the People's Bank of China had neutralised the counter-cyclical factor in its daily yuan midpoint fixing, citing two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.