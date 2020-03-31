China Pharma Posts Wider Loss In FY19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (CPHI) reported a full year 2019 loss per common share of $0.48 compared to a loss of $0.25, previous year. Gross margin was 13.6% compared to 16.0%. Gross profit was $1.5 million, compared to $2.0 million, previous year.

Full year 2019 revenue decreased 11.4% to $11.0 million from $12.3 million, prior year. The company said this decrease in sales revenue was mainly due to the increased standards of drug tender procurement of GPO and the decreased "drug ratio".

