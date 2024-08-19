News & Insights

China Pharma Plans To Launch Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device In China - Quick Facts

August 19, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) announced that through Hainan Helpson Medical and Biotechnology Co., a wholly owned subsidiary, it expects to launch Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device in the first quarter of 2025 in China. It is a medical treatment device for dry eye disease under patent protection. The company, through Helpson, acquired the technology at the end of 2022.

China Pharma Holdings is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and markets a diversified portfolio of products, focusing on conditions with high incidence and high mortality rates in China, including cardiovascular, CNS, infectious, and digestive diseases.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
