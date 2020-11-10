China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Symbol: SNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $45.91, changing hands as high as $46.33 per share. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNP's low point in its 52 week range is $38.18 per share, with $62.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.20.

