China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.802 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -24.95% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $41.32, the dividend yield is 17.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNP was $41.32, representing a -33.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.22 and a 4.19% increase over the 52 week low of $39.66.

SNP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). SNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports SNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -73.94%, compared to an industry average of -66%.

SNP is scheduled to have an ex-dividend date on October 14, 2020.

