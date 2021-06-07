China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 08, 2021

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.766 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.32% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.6, the dividend yield is 12.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SNP was $55.6, representing a -4.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.40 and a 45.63% increase over the 52 week low of $38.18.

SNP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Chevron Corporation (CVX) and BP p.l.c. (BP). SNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.63.

