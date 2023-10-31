China Petroleum & Chemical Corp - Class H (SNPMF) Price Target Increased by 8.50% to 0.63

The average one-year price target for China Petroleum & Chemical Corp - Class H (OTC:SNPMF) has been revised to 0.63 / share. This is an increase of 8.50% from the prior estimate of 0.58 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.37 to a high of 0.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.80% from the latest reported closing price of 0.51 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp - Class H. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 13.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SNPMF is 0.12%, a decrease of 7.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.02% to 169,457K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,829K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,425K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPMF by 11.41% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,917K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,578K shares, representing an increase of 15.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNPMF by 0.33% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,372K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,325K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPMF by 10.29% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 14,756K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,618K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNPMF by 16.53% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Funds II - BLACKROCK MULTI-ASSET INCOME PORTFOLIO INVESTOR C SHARES holds 10,362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

