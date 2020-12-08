China Petroleum & Chemical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SNP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Symbol: SNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.19, changing hands as low as $43.91 per share. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNP's low point in its 52 week range is $38.18 per share, with $62.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.05.

