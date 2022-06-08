China Petroleum & Chemical Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SNP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Symbol: SNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.48, changing hands as low as $48.83 per share. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SNP's low point in its 52 week range is $40.60 per share, with $55.03 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.05.

