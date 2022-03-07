China parliament says it will formulate new law on grain security, revise company Law

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China will draw up a new law to safeguard grain security and revise the laws on companies, enterprises bankruptcy, anti-monopoly and mineral resources, its parliamentary chief said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the annual parliamentary session about the legislature plan for this year, Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the National People's Congress said China will also formulate laws on energy, futures and derivatives, and tariffs and other taxes.

New laws on preschool education, telecom and online fraud are also planned, he said.

Additionally, Beijing will revise the law on the protection of women’s rights and interest and the law on the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

