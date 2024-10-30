China Pacific Insurance Updates on Solvency Report

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co (HK:2601) has released an update.

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. has released an overseas regulatory announcement, providing insights into its latest quarterly solvency report. This update is crucial for investors and market watchers as it reflects the company’s financial stability and regulatory compliance. The report is intended for informational purposes, highlighting the company’s ongoing financial health and governance.

