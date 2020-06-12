China Pacific Insurance launches up to $2.15 billion London listing

Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Published

China Pacific Insurance has opened order books on a planned London listing to raise between $1.99-$2.15 billion dollars, according to a lead manager.

The Shanghai-listed firm will look to sell just over 113 million global depositary receipts and has set a price range of $17.60-$19.00 per GDR, the lead manager added.

The deal is expected to price on Tuesday, June 16, and trading is set to begin the next day.

