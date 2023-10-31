China Pacific Insurance Group (HKEX:2601) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 23.07

The average one-year price target for China Pacific Insurance Group (HKEX:2601) has been revised to 23.07 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 21.84 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.69 to a high of 33.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.67% from the latest reported closing price of 19.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 194 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Pacific Insurance Group. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 8.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2601 is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.86% to 395,000K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,069K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,972K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 18.03% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 38,895K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91,674K shares, representing a decrease of 135.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 62.16% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,005K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,632K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 13.39% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,205K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing an increase of 85.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 308.11% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 23,131K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,820K shares, representing an increase of 31.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 42.84% over the last quarter.

