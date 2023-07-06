China Pacific Insurance Group (HKEX:2601) Price Target Increased by 11.38% to 25.32

The average one-year price target for China Pacific Insurance Group (HKEX:2601) has been revised to 25.32 / share. This is an increase of 11.38% from the prior estimate of 22.73 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.47 to a high of 36.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.81% from the latest reported closing price of 20.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 175 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Pacific Insurance Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2601 is 0.30%, an increase of 19.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 472,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 91,674K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,972K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing an increase of 94.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 1,329.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,632K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares, representing an increase of 87.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 442.10% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,135K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares, representing an increase of 85.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 353.95% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 22,818K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,537K shares, representing an increase of 10.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 18.76% over the last quarter.

