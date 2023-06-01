China Pacific Insurance Group (HKEX:2601) Price Target Decreased by 8.23% to 22.73

The average one-year price target for China Pacific Insurance Group (HKEX:2601) has been revised to 22.73 / share. This is an decrease of 8.23% from the prior estimate of 24.77 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.23 to a high of 32.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.10% from the latest reported closing price of 19.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Pacific Insurance Group. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 5.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2601 is 0.27%, an increase of 28.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.88% to 473,375K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 91,674K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,620K shares, representing an increase of 24.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 108.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,972K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,074K shares, representing an increase of 94.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 1,607.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,771K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares, representing an increase of 88.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 498.10% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,135K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares, representing an increase of 85.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 353.95% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 20,537K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company.

