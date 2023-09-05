China Pacific Insurance Group (HKEX:2601) Price Target Decreased by 6.36% to 21.67

The average one-year price target for China Pacific Insurance Group (HKEX:2601) has been revised to 21.67 / share. This is an decrease of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 23.14 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.69 to a high of 30.47 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.07% from the latest reported closing price of 17.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Pacific Insurance Group. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2601 is 0.30%, an increase of 8.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.91% to 455,358K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 91,674K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 40,972K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,321K shares, representing an increase of 94.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 1,329.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 36,632K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,471K shares, representing an increase of 87.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 442.10% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,135K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares, representing an increase of 85.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 339.98% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 23,131K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,820K shares, representing an increase of 31.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2601 by 42.84% over the last quarter.

