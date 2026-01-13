Stocks
China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. (CHPXF) Price Target Increased by 13.51% to 5.03

January 13, 2026 — 09:28 pm EST

The average one-year price target for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co. (OTCPK:CHPXF) has been revised to $5.03 / share. This is an increase of 13.51% from the prior estimate of $4.43 dated March 19, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.98 to a high of $6.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.12% from the latest reported closing price of $2.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co.. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 10.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHPXF is 0.22%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.90% to 314,820K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 37,240K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,655K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPXF by 39.80% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,284K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,241K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPXF by 35.21% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 24,264K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,954K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHPXF by 1.62% over the last quarter.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 16,842K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company.

FXI - iShares China Large-Cap ETF holds 14,598K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,153K shares , representing a decrease of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHPXF by 21.62% over the last quarter.

