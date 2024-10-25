News & Insights

China Overseas Property Reveals Board Leadership Structure

October 25, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

China Overseas Property Holdings (HK:2669) has released an update.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited has announced its current board of directors, featuring Zhang Guiqing as Chairman and Xiao Junqiang as CEO. The board also includes both non-executive and independent non-executive directors, with four committees focusing on audit, remuneration, nomination, and sustainability. This strategic leadership composition aims to steer the company towards sustainable growth and robust governance.

