China Overseas Property Holdings (CNPPF) Price Target Decreased by 31.89% to 0.79

The average one-year price target for China Overseas Property Holdings (OTCPK:CNPPF) has been revised to $0.79 / share. This is a decrease of 31.89% from the prior estimate of $1.17 dated October 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.64 to a high of $0.98 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from the latest reported closing price of $0.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Overseas Property Holdings. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNPPF is 0.34%, an increase of 28.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.12% to 108,284K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,592K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,237K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNPPF by 6.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,872K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,447K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNPPF by 4.89% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 13,050K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,885K shares , representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNPPF by 4.45% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,261K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MAPIX - MATTHEWS ASIA DIVIDEND FUND Investor Class Shares holds 7,150K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,840K shares , representing a decrease of 23.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNPPF by 16.60% over the last quarter.

