China Overseas Land Reports Robust November Sales

December 05, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.

China Overseas Land & Investment reported a strong performance in November 2024, with contracted property sales reaching approximately RMB30.028 billion, marking a 30.9% increase year-on-year. Despite this monthly growth, the overall performance from January to November 2024 showed a slight decline, with total sales down by 5.8% compared to the previous year. The company also noted a significant volume of subscribed property sales that are expected to convert into contracted sales soon, signaling potential future growth.

