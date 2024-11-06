News & Insights

China Overseas Land & Investment Sees October Sales Surge

November 06, 2024 — 04:45 am EST

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.

China Overseas Land & Investment reported significant growth in October 2024, with property sales reaching approximately RMB41.589 billion, marking a 66% increase year-on-year. Despite this boost, the accumulated sales from January to October showed a decline, with a 9% decrease compared to the previous year. The company’s future outlook appears promising with nearly RMB17.939 billion in subscribed sales expected to convert into contracts soon.

