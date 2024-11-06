China Overseas Land & Investment Sees October Sales Surge

China Overseas Land & Investment (HK:0688) has released an update.

China Overseas Land & Investment reported significant growth in October 2024, with property sales reaching approximately RMB41.589 billion, marking a 66% increase year-on-year. Despite this boost, the accumulated sales from January to October showed a decline, with a 9% decrease compared to the previous year. The company’s future outlook appears promising with nearly RMB17.939 billion in subscribed sales expected to convert into contracts soon.

For further insights into HK:0688 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.