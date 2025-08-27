Markets

China Overseas Land & Investment Earnings Decline In H1; Backs Outlook

August 27, 2025 — 03:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - China Overseas Land and Investment Ltd. (CAOVF.PK), on Wednesday reported lower first-half earnings hurt by weak revenue.

Further, the company maintained its projected outlook at the beginning of the year, expecting that the driving forces will slow further declines and restore stability in the property market.

In Addition, the board declared an interim dividend of HK25 cents per share, amounting to RMB2.52 billion for the six months ended on June 30.

For the half year, the company reported a profit attributable to shareholders of RMB8.60 billion, lower from RMB10.31 billion a year ago.

Earnings per share declined to RMB0.79 from RMB0.94 in the prior year.

For half-year, core profit attributable to shareholders amounted to RMB8.78 billion.

Profit before tax decreased to RMB13 billion from RMB16.18 billion a year ago.

The revenue of the firm declined to RMB83.22 billion from RMB86.94 billion a year ago.

On Tuesday, in the OTC market, the stock had closed at $1.83.

