China Overseas Land & Investment - ADR (CAOVY) Price Target Decreased by 7.44% to 12.97

The average one-year price target for China Overseas Land & Investment - ADR (OTC:CAOVY) has been revised to 12.97 / share. This is an decrease of 7.44% from the prior estimate of 14.01 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.10 to a high of 14.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.60% from the latest reported closing price of 11.62 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Old Mission Capital holds 14K shares.

Sofos Investments holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

