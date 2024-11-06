China Overseas Grand Oceans Sees October Sales Surge

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (HK:0081) has released an update.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited reported impressive growth in their October 2024 property sales, with a 57.9% increase to RMB5.05 billion and a 58.5% rise in contracted GFA compared to last year. However, their year-to-date figures show a decline in total sales and GFA, reflecting broader market challenges. The group did not acquire new land in October but has made significant investments earlier in the year.

