China Overseas Grand Oceans Group (81) Price Target Increased by 8.24% to 4.95

The average one-year price target for China Overseas Grand Oceans Group (81) has been revised to 4.95 / share. This is an increase of 8.24% from the prior estimate of 4.58 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.94 to a high of 6.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.31% from the latest reported closing price of 4.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Overseas Grand Oceans Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 81 is 0.12%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 143,611K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,382K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,769K shares, representing a decrease of 1.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 81 by 36.61% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 18,334K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,083K shares, representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 81 by 32.93% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,181K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,625K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 81 by 40.10% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,314K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 81 by 1.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,208K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,313K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 81 by 39.77% over the last quarter.

