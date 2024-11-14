China Overseas Grand Oceans Announces Key Meeting for 2024

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited (HK:0081) has released an update.

China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Limited has announced a general meeting scheduled for December 9, 2024, in Hong Kong. The meeting will focus on approving a Renewal Framework Agreement and related transactions for the period from 2025 to 2027. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or via proxy to vote on this significant corporate development.

