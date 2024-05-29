China Oriental Group Shares Preliminary Q1 Results

China Oriental Group Co (HK:0581) has released an update.

China Oriental Group Company Limited has provided a voluntary business update, revealing unaudited key operating data for Q1 2024, including approximately 1.9 million tonnes of self-manufactured steel products sold, with a gross profit per tonne ranging from 0 to 50 RMB, and an operating profit after net finance costs of around 32 million RMB. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned by the company not to place undue reliance on these preliminary figures as they are subject to change.

