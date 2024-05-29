News & Insights

Stocks

China Oriental Group Shares Preliminary Q1 Results

May 29, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Oriental Group Co (HK:0581) has released an update.

China Oriental Group Company Limited has provided a voluntary business update, revealing unaudited key operating data for Q1 2024, including approximately 1.9 million tonnes of self-manufactured steel products sold, with a gross profit per tonne ranging from 0 to 50 RMB, and an operating profit after net finance costs of around 32 million RMB. Shareholders and potential investors are cautioned by the company not to place undue reliance on these preliminary figures as they are subject to change.

For further insights into HK:0581 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.