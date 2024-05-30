China Oriental Group Plans Key AGM Decisions

China Oriental Group Co (HK:0581) has released an update.

China Oriental Group Co has announced that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 28 June 2024, where audited financial statements will be adopted, a special dividend of HK$0.05 per share will be declared, and key directorial positions will be re-elected or appointed. The AGM will also involve the appointment of a new auditor and the approval of the issuance of additional shares within a set limit. This meeting is a significant event for shareholders to be aware of, as it will shape the company’s leadership and financial strategies moving forward.

