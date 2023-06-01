China Oriental Group (HKG:581) Price Target Decreased by 23.03% to 1.30

The average one-year price target for China Oriental Group (HKG:581) has been revised to 1.30 / share. This is an decrease of 23.03% from the prior estimate of 1.68 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.28 to a high of 1.33 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.94% from the latest reported closing price of 1.08 / share.

China Oriental Group Maintains 9.43% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.43%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.60%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Oriental Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 581 is 0.03%, an increase of 16.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.77% to 163,731K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,220K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 31,493K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,065K shares, representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 581 by 28.05% over the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 30,868K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,153K shares, representing an increase of 8.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 581 by 24.94% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 15,500K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,398K shares, representing an increase of 7.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 581 by 17.39% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 10,070K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,506K shares, representing a decrease of 24.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 581 by 0.60% over the last quarter.

