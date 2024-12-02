China Oriental Group Announces Key Meeting for Shareholders

China Oriental Group Co (HK:0581) has released an update.

China Oriental Group Co. Ltd. has announced the closure of its register of members from December 17 to December 20, 2024, to determine shareholders eligible to vote at a special general meeting on December 20. This meeting will address key agreements and arrangements, including a joint venture formation and a slab supply framework. Shareholders must submit transfer documents by December 16 to participate.

