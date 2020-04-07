US Markets
BIDU

China orders Baidu to clean up low-brow content

Contributors
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China'a internet regulator ordered search engine Baidu to clean up improper information and halt spread of "low-brow content." Baidu said on its mobile app that it would suspend operations of some mobile app channels

BEIJING, April 8 (Reuters) - China'a internet regulator ordered search engine Baidu BIDU.O to clean up improper information and halt spread of "low-brow content."

China's all powergul internet regulator, Cyberspace Administration of China, said in a post published on Wednesday on its official WeChat account that Baidu's content review on some of its news feed channels are not "strict," therefore "it has exerted bad influence to the society."

Baidu said on its mobile app that it would suspend operations of some mobile app channels, without elaborating on when it would resume those operations. Baidu declined to further comment.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang in Beijing and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular