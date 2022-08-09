China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Akriti Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.

For the past month, China's National Audit Office has been inspecting the books of at least 20 trust firms to gauge the risks they pose to financial stability, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The firms are being asked to report on their risky loans to developers and any plans to dispose of them, the report added. (https://bloom.bg/3bN54GO)

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More