China opposes 'so-called Xinjiang-related assessment' by U.N. Human Rights Office

BEIJING, Sept 1 (Reuters) - China firmly opposes the release by the United Nations Human Rights Office of its "so-called Xinjiang-related assessment", said China's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Office in Geneva on Thursday.

The report is based on the assumption of guilt, uses false information, and is a farce planned by the United States, Western nations and anti-China forces, said Liu Yuyin, spokesperson of the Permanent Mission in Geneva, in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

