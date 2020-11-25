China opposes Indian bans of its mobile apps

China resolutely opposes India's measures to ban more Chinese mobile applications over national security concerns, its embassy in the South Asian nation said on Wednesday.

India banned 43 of the apps on Tuesday, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's 9988.HK e-commerce app Aliexpress, in a new wave of web sanctions targeting China after the neighbours' months-long standoff on their Himalayan border.

