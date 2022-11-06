US Markets

China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments

November 06, 2022 — 12:41 am EDT

Written by Ella Cao and Tony Munroe for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.

In a statement, China's commerce ministry said it urged Canada to stop politicising economic and trade issues.

