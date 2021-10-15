China opens onshore derivative market further to foreign investors

SHANGHAI, Oct 15 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it will allow qualified foreign institutions to trade more types of onshore derivatives.

Starting Nov. 1, investors under the Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme will be allowed to trade commodity futures, commodity options and stock index options, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said.

Expanding QFII's investment scope would provide foreign investors with more hedging tools, and help attract overseas capital, CSRC said on its website.

(Reporting by SHANGHAI NEWSROOM; editing by John Stonestreet)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.